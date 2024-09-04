Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Reports Growth In Recurring Revenues, Including Inking Of New EM Contracts With West Virginia Law Enforcement Agencies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Law enforcement agencies and court systems worldwide are increasingly turning to electronic monitoring (“EM”) solutions as a means of supervising non-violent criminal offenders without the escalating expense of incarcerating them in jail facilities

EM innovator SuperCom Ltd. is successfully marketing its PureSecurity suite as a superior RFID and GPS-powered solution for tracking electronically supervised individuals' movements, recently reporting recurring contracts with multiple West Virginia sheriffs' offices

SuperCom's August report on Q2 financial gains also acknowledges recurring revenues from European government agencies served by its technologies - evidence of the company's ability to fulfill the needs of its clients successfully EM solutions are valued as a cost-saving means of providing community safety without incarceration while helping to reduce criminal recidivism and providing offenders the chance to continue working productively in society

Electronic monitoring (“EM”) and identification security solutions developer

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB)

is increasing its recurrent contract revenue with the recent signing of agreements with multiple sheriff agencies throughout West Virginia for its monitoring technology.

The sheriffs' offices in each of the state's 55 counties provide constitutionally established law enforcement services that include serving as officers of their local court and jail infrastructures, helping to ensure that court-ordered judgments are enforced. The new SuperCom contracts leverage the company's...

