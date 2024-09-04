Sam Sommer Named Vice President Of Finance And Accounting At Del Sol Food Company, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRENHAM, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Del Food Company, Inc., manufacturers of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings, John Wm. Macy's Bakery and Café Mexicano Coffee has named Sam Sommer Vice President of Finance and Accounting. In his new role, Sommer will be responsible for overseeing the company's planning and accounting operations.

"We are excited to welcome Sam to Del Sol Food Company," said Scott Eckert, president and CEO. "He brings strong financial expertise and a wealth of business insight to our growing portfolio of brands."

Sommer joins Del Sol Food with over 16 years

of experience in finance and accounting.

In his early career, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in various financial and audit roles with international clients, and most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Blue Bell Creameries for 11 years.

Sam received his BBA in Accounting and his MS in Finance from Texas A&M University.

In addition, he received his CPA in 2008.

About Del Sol Food Company, Inc

Since 1982, Del Sol Food Company has produced BRIANNAS premium salad dressings that have served retailers and distributors throughout the US and the world. Produced in Brenham, Texas, the gourmet dressings, marinades and croutons are popular among consumers who value great tasting food made in small batches with premium ingredients. In 2023, Del Sol Food acquired John Wm. Macy's Bakery and launched a new brand of premium coffee Café Mexicano.

SOURCE Del Sol Food Company, Inc.