Kuwait Cultural Week Holds (Rhythms Of Kuwait) Musical Evening In London
9/4/2024 10:03:09 AM
LONDON, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait cultural week in London held on Wednesday (Rhythms of Kuwait) musical evening in Theatre Royal Drury Lane as part of the celebrations of the 125th anniversary of the Kuwaiti-British partnership.
The Kuwaiti band (Seen) have performed different types of Kuwaiti music during the show, using various instruments and joint coherent clapping techniques.
Kuwaiti Maestro Khaled Nouri prepared an innovative musical piece especially for this occasion called (Tashabok), which reflects the strong historical relationship between Kuwait and the United Kingdom by exploring various types of music representing both nations.
(Tashabok), which means intertwine, features a range of musical instruments unique to Kuwait and the United Kingdom, including traditional Kuwaiti instruments such as the "Jarbah" which is the bagpipe, the "rababah" which is the spiked fiddle, the "safqa" which is clapping, and western wind instruments.
The ceremony was attended by the Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps, Bahrain's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sheikh Fawaz Al-Khalifa, a number of several senior officials and a huge crowd of the public.
(Seen) band was established in 2022 with the aim of creating valuable cultural and high-level entertainment content. (end)
