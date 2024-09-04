GITAM and DATRI Unite to Showcase the Power of Blood Stem Cell Donation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 3 September 2024– In a profound demonstration of compassion and medical science, Suman and Jeetender Jain experienced an emotional reunion with Ganapathi Rao, the selfless individual whose blood stem cell donation saved their son Arpit's life. This inspiring encounter unfolded at a Donor-Recipient Meet co-hosted by DATRI and the Gitam Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on August 28th, 2024.



Overwhelmed with gratitude, Suman and Jeetender Jain expressed their profound appreciation to Ganapathi, recognising him as a beacon of hope during their darkest hour. "You have gifted our son a second chance at life when all seemed lost. Our family will forever be indebted to your extraordinary act of kindness,” Suman Jain said.



Reflecting on his experience, Ganapathi Rao remarked, "Witnessing the profound joy my donation has brought to this family is truly humbling. It reinforces the belief that even small acts of selflessness can create ripples of positive change." Ganapathi's journey to donation was not without its hurdles, as he bravely overcame his fear of needles and even a brief illness during the collection process, showcasing his unwavering commitment to saving a life.



This event underscored the life-saving potential of blood stem cell donation, highlighting how such acts can bridge the gap between life and death for those battling severe blood disorders. The DATRI Donor-Recipient Meet offered a platform for personal connection, fostering deeper community engagement and awareness around the critical need for more donors.



The event's chief guest, Sribharat Mathukulili, honourable member of Lok Sabha representing Visakhapatnam commended the remarkable recovery from life-threatening blood cancer and acknowledged DATRI's pivotal role in facilitating such miracles. He said, "Stem cells uniquely self-renew and create various cell types, making them vital for treating blood cancers and saving lives. The process is simple and relatively painless. Donors can easily register with a buccal swab, and the donation itself is similar to giving blood, involving minimal discomfort compared to traditional bone marrow transplants. It was heart-warming to see Mr. Ganapathi Rao, a Vizag-based donor, meeting his recipient, Arpit Jain, a 19-year-old patient suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. In a world often driven by self-interest, let the story of Ganapathi and Arpit remind us that the greatest gift we can give is a part of ourselves."



Prominent guest Kona Srikar Bharat, an Indian international cricketer who plays as a wicket-keeper batsman for the Indian cricket team, Andhra in domestic cricket, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, also attended the event, lending his support to the cause.



Sribharat Mathukulili and Kona Srikar Bharat took a significant step by participating in a swab test to raise awareness about the importance of blood stem cell donation. Their involvement underscored their commitment to the cause and set an example for others, highlighting how simple actions can make a big difference in saving lives.



Aby Sam John, National Operations Head - South, DATRI, shared his heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support in their mission to save lives. He noted, "For countless patients battling blood cancers and disorders, a blood stem cell transplant represents their sole beacon of hope. DATRI is dedicated to ensuring that every patient in need finds a matching donor. We implore more individuals to join our registry and become part of this life-affirming movement."



Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane, Pro VC of GIMSR, highlighted the importance of such initiatives, stating, "It is incredibly heartwarming to witness a patient triumph over a life-threatening illness, all thanks to the selfless act of a donor. We hope this event will spark greater blood stem cell donation awareness and inspire more people to register as potential lifesavers."



Ganapathi's journey began in 2017 when he registered as a blood stem cell donor during a drive at his workplace, a jewellery showroom. The showroom Head, Rana Uppalapati, a staunch DATRI supporter, played a crucial role in encouraging Ganapathi throughout the donation process. Rana remarked, "Witnessing the profound impact of a blood stem cell donation firsthand has been an immense privilege. I urge everyone to contribute to DATRI's noble cause through donor registration or fundraising."



The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 300 medical students from GIMSR, many of whom registered as potential blood stem cell donors. This active involvement embodies the spirit of compassion and service that defines GITAM's educational and ethical values, emphasising the institution’s commitment to societal well-being.





