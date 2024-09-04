WFP AND CHOITHRAMS JOIN FORCES TO SHARE THE MEAL FOR ZERO HUNGER

(MENAFN- Panasian1) Dubai: Choithrams, one of Dubai’s favourite retailers, is once again stepping up to tackle global hunger in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). The “Share the meal for Zero Hunger” initiative, launched today, is a four-month awareness and fundraising campaign in support of WFP’s efforts to reach zero hunger by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The campaign runs from September 1 to December 31, 2024, and aims to rally community support across the UAE.



Joined by friends of the partnership, popular dietician Mitun De Sarkar, and renowned food blogger Suad Shamma, also known as Lady Spatula, Choithram’s campaign will highlight how WFP’s School Meal Programmes in Jordan are helping vulnerable children to receive the nutritional and education support they need. Through a series of engaging social media posts, they will share first-hand experiences of the programme’s life-changing impact, inspiring UAE residents to take action and support WFP’s work themselves.



Every day, millions of children face the harsh reality of going to school on an empty stomach, which affects their ability to concentrate and learn. School meals are a vital support for these children, providing not just nourishment but also a strong incentive for school attendance and retention, especially in the most vulnerable communities.



Choithram’s campaign aims to show how the simple act of sharing a meal can provide vital nutrition for these children, fueling their educational journey, particularly in conflict-affected areas across the Middle East: "By joining hands with our longstanding partner Choithrams, we are not just providing school meals, we are nurturing the future of thousands of less fortunate children. This campaign is a testament to what we can achieve when the private sector, individuals, and communities unite for a common cause” said Stephen Anderson, WFP Representative to the GCC. “Choithrams has been a reliable partner for almost a decade now, and we look forward to achieving new successes with the support of donors in the UAE. Together, we can turn the vision of Zero Hunger into a reality, one meal at a time" he added.



Through this campaign, UAE residents can easily contribute by donating AED 1, 5, or 10 at checkout in any of the 45 Choithrams outlets in Dubai, or online at Choithrams.com. In addition, and for a limited time, top donors will receive a special limited-edition reusable bag, rewarding their commitment to ending hunger.



Choithram International Foundation (CIF) has supported UN WFP’s school meal programmes since 2015. Over 6.5 million school meals have been donated since the start of the partnership promoting the Zero Hunger global campaign with the support of UAE residents. L. T. Pagarani, Chairman of Choithrams, said, “It’s incredible how sharing a meal can create ripples of positive impact. It’s not just students who benefit; by linking school meals with local smallholder farmers through home-grown school meals programmes, the economic benefits are multiplied. We hope our partners, customers, and staff will put their heart into this campaign and help achieve outstanding outcomes. Our sincere thanks for the donor’s generosity and sense of goodness.”



In preparation for the four-month fundraising and advocacy campaign, friends of the partnership, Mitun De Sarkar and Suad Shamma travelled to the Mafraq region of Jordan to experience the school meal programme in action. They observed its impact on children, job creation for the community, and support for the local economy. Their experiences will be shared on Choithrams’ social media channels, demonstrating that every meal donated is a step closer to ending hunger and uplifting communities.



Donors can track the impact of the campaign through WFP’s innovative fundraising app, ShareTheMeal, on the dedicated page “ShareTheMeal for Zero Hunger with Choithrams,”. The page can be accessed by scanning the QR code on campaign posters found in-store, and by searching in the ShareTheMeal app.



Earlier, Choithrams announced a year-long celebration of its golden jubilee anniversary in the UAE. As part of its commemorative activities with long-term CSR partners, the retailer is supporting campaigns such as this in aid of WFP. The “50 Years of Goodness” initiative underscores Choithrams’ esteemed position as one of the UAE’s most beloved brands.





