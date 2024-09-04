Little Tikes® Launches Creative Chefs™, An Innovative Cooking Roleplay Kit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iconic Toy Brand Partners with Food Artist Beau Coffron of Lunchbox Dad to Support Early Developmental Skills Through the Fun of Playing with your“Food”

LOS ANGELES and HUDSON, OHIO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Little Tikes Company , the brand trusted by parents and loved by kids for 55 years, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGA Entertainment, Inc. (MGA), today announced the launch of Creative ChefsTM , a hyper-detailed play food kit that encourages creative play, motor skill development, and a passion for important life skills like the basics of cooking. The toy brand is also partnering with Beau Coffron, a food artist known as Lunchbox Dad on Instagram and TikTok, to promote the new line of food-fun kits.

Designed for children ages three and older, the Creative Chef kits come in eight different sets, including Pizza, Waffle, Baker's, Ice Cream, Nacho, Cookie, Pie, and Peanut Butter & Jelly. Each kit includes moldable Make-It! MixTM with 10 – 22 accessories, molds, and an easy-to-follow visual recipe card. The kits' packaging also converts into a play table where children can display their masterpieces and use as a serving table.

“Creative Chefs by Little Tikes is a delightful way for little chefs to let their imaginations soar, which is especially important given how vital roleplay is to their development,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment.“The new kits spark creativity through bright colors, satisfying textures, and hands-on play. They are a fun, interactive way to safely introduce toddlers to the basics of cooking before they are ready to take on the real thing!”

To inspire parents and their kids to have fun in the kitchen, Little Tikes is working with popular food artist and social media influencer Beau Coffron of Lunchbox Dad. With millions of views, Beau is best known for creating imaginative works of art through food, originally inspired by packing lunches for his kids. His brand has since expanded to provide tips and tricks, with a mission to make the lives of busy parents easier by sharing recipes, articles, videos, and funny pictures each week. Through an Instagram and TikTok series, this partnership will help get families connected in the kitchen and inspire a love for cooking at a young age.

“I'm a huge fan of Little Tikes and I'm thrilled to be working alongside the brand to inspire parents and kids to let their imaginations run free in everyday activities, like cooking,” said Beau Coffron of Lunchbox Dad.“I wish these kits were around when my three kids were younger, but I'm excited to bring my experience as a dad and foodie to families with young kids to experience the magic of Little Tikes together. Playing with your food has never been this fun!”

“Beau's unmatched creativity and playful food content makes him the perfect partner for the new Creative Chefs line,” said Chris Schick, VP Marketing, Little Tikes.“His social content has garnered hundreds of thousands of followers who love watching him make playful lunch creations, inspiring parents, families, and anyone who just likes to play with their food.”

A brand beloved by parents and grandparents for more than five decades, Little Tikes is proud to offer the all new Creative Chefs kits as a Walmart exclusive for the 2024 holiday season. The new line will be available at other major retailers in Fall 2025.

To learn more about Little Tikes and Creative Chefs, please head to LittleTikes.com . Beau Coffron can be found on Instagram , TikTok , and his blog, .

About Little Tikes

The Little Tikes Company, founded in 1969 in Hudson, Ohio, USA, is a manufacturer and marketer of durable, high-quality, and engaging children's products. Since becoming a part of the MGA Entertainment family in November 2006, Little Tikes has been taken to new heights through exciting product innovation, strategic marketing, and licensed partnerships. Little Tikes believes that every day is an opportunity for new adventures, with more and more for a child to experience and discover. Active and imaginative play are essential to learning and early development skills, so they make toys that spark curiosity, wonder and creativity for kids of all ages. To find out more about Little Tikes visit and follow YouTube , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!T , Little Tikes , Rainbow HighT , Bratz , MGA's MiniverseT , YummilandT , CarTunedT , GrossMos!T , Pixel PetzT , Micro Games of America , Fluffie StuffiezT ,BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . For more information, please visit us at or check us out at LinkedIn ,TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

Creative Chefs by Little Tikes Pizza Kit Beau Coffron aka Lunchbox Dad

