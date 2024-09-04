Baggage Scanner Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.57 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The baggage scanner market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.96 billion in 2023 to $2.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing global air travel, rising security concerns, regulatory mandates for airport security, a heightened threat of terrorism, and incidents of baggage theft and smuggling.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Baggage Scanner Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The baggage scanner market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for automated screening systems, expansion of airport facilities, a rise in global air passenger traffic, enhanced security protocols, and a surge in cargo and freight transportation.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Baggage Scanner Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Baggage Scanner Market

The growing number of terrorist attacks or terrorism is expected to propel the growth of the baggage scanner market going forward. Terrorism is defined as the use of violence, intimidation, or coercion for political, religious, or ideological purposes. Terrorism rates are on the rise owing to several factors, such as political instability, economic disparities, ideological extremism, foreign interventions, media influence, ethnic tensions, technological advancements, and weapons proliferation. Baggage scanners are used to fight against terrorism by providing advanced technology for threat detection, enhancing security measures at various checkpoints, and contributing to overall public safety efforts worldwide.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Baggage Scanner Market Growth?

Key players in the baggage scanner market include Siemens AG, L3Harris Technologies, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Smiths Detection, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Hamamatsu Photonics, OSI Systems, Rapiscan Systems, Analogic Corporation, Astrophysics Inc., Kromek Group plc, Nuctech Company Limited, KritiKal Securescan.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Baggage Scanner Market Size?

Major companies operating in the baggage scanner market are developing AI-based intelligent security inspection systems to enhance security and efficiency at airports and other secure facilities. AI-based intelligent security inspection systems utilize artificial intelligence to instantly identify threats, process images, and improve security measures.

How Is The Global Baggage Scanner Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: X-Ray Scanners, Vacuum System, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

2) By Solution: Check-In, Screening And Loading, Conveying And Sorting, Unloading And Reclaim

3) By Check-In Services: Assisted Service, Self Service

4) By End User: Railway Stations, Border Checkpoints, Airports, Educational Institutes, Public Sectors, Commercial Facilities, Other End User

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Baggage Scanner Market

North America was the largest region in the baggage scanner market in 2023. The regions covered in the baggage scanner market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Baggage Scanner Market Definition

A baggage scanner refers to a machine used at airports, train stations, and other security checkpoints to inspect luggage and other items for security threats or prohibited items. They work by using X-ray technology to create an image of the items inside the bag. These are used to be examined by a security officer to identify any potential threats or prohibited items.

Baggage Scanner Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global baggage scanner market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Baggage Scanner Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on baggage scanner market size, baggage scanner market drivers and trends, baggage scanner market major players, baggage scanner competitors' revenues, baggage scanner market positioning, and baggage scanner market growth across geographies. The baggage scanner market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

