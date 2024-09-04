Ukrainian Foreign Minister submits letter of resignation to parliament

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Dmytro Kuleba submitted his letter of resignation to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, according to a statement made by the parliament's speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk. The speaker shared a photograph of Kuleba's resignation letter on Facebook, noting that the resignation will be reviewed during an upcoming plenary session of the parliament. As of now, neither Stefanchuk nor Kuleba have provided specific reasons for Kuleba's decision to resign from his position.



In addition to Kuleba's resignation, Stefanchuk also revealed that he had received resignation letters from other Ukrainian ministers. The reasons behind these resignations have not yet been disclosed, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the current political climate in Ukraine. The simultaneous resignations suggest possible shifts or disruptions within the Ukrainian government.



Dmytro Kuleba has been serving as Ukraine’s Foreign Minister since 2020, playing a crucial role in shaping the country's foreign policy during a period of significant geopolitical challenges. In August 2023, Kuleba had previously mentioned in a local TV program that he would be willing to resign under two specific conditions: if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested his departure or if he encountered a fundamental conflict with the country's foreign policy objectives.



The timing of Kuleba's resignation, along with the other ministerial departures, will likely be subject to close scrutiny as the Ukrainian parliament and government navigate these changes. The reasons for these resignations and their potential impact on Ukraine's political landscape and foreign relations are yet to be fully understood.

