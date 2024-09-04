SAB BIO To Present At The European Association For The Study Of Diabetes 60Th Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB BIO (Nasdaq: SABS) (the“Company” or“SAB”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a immunotherapy developing a human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hIgG) for delaying the onset or progression of type 1 (T1D), today announced that it will present at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes 60th Annual Meeting on September 9, 2024 in Madrid. SAB's Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Alexandra Kropotova, MD, MBA will present“Protecting pancreatic beta cells with multi-target, multi-epitope immunotherapy: SAB-142.”

Title:“Protecting pancreatic beta cells with multi-target, multi-epitope immunotherapy: SAB-142”

Date & Time:

INNODIA EASD Symposium

September 9, 2024

8:45 am

Location: Beijing Hall of EASD Symposium

About the European Association for the Study of Diabetes

The European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) is a membership-based academic non-profit organization. It was founded in 1965 and its headquarters is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. The aims of the Association are to encourage and support research in the field of diabetes, the rapid diffusion of acquired knowledge and to facilitate its application.

The EASD Annual Meeting is one of the largest diabetes conferences in the world, attracting thousands of delegates each year. The scientific program includes hundreds of talks, presentations and discussions on the latest results from basic and clinical diabetes research.

About SAB-142

SAB-142 is a human alternative to rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG). SAB-142's mechanism of action is analogous to that of rabbit ATG, which has been clinically validated in multiple clinical trials for type 1 diabetes, demonstrating the ability to slow down disease progression in patients with new or recent onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes.

Two clinical trials have shown that a single, low dose of 2.5mg/kg rabbit ATG has demonstrated the ability to modulate the body's immune response to help slow beta cell destruction and preserve the ability of these cells to generate insulin, which the body needs to regulate blood sugar and carry out all human activities.

SAB-142, like rabbit ATG, directly targets multiple immune cells involved in destroying pancreatic beta cells. By stopping immune cells from attacking beta cells, this treatment has the potential to preserve insulin-producing beta cells. However, most humans treated with rabbit ATG develop serum sickness and anti-drug antibodies from exposure to the rabbit-derived antibody. SAB-142 is a human antibody, intended to allow safe, consistent re-dosing for type 1 diabetes, a lifelong chronic disease, without the potential risk of inducing major adverse immune reactions that can occur with the administration of an animal ATG.

About SAB BIO

SAB BIO (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing human, multi- targeted, high-potency immunoglobulins (IgGs), without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma, to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company's lead asset, SAB-142, targets T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) BovineTM, the only transgenic animal with a human artificial chromosome, SAB's DiversitAbTM drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, human IgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases without the need for convalescent plasma or human donors. For more information on SAB, visit: and follow SAB on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this current report that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“to be,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including, the development and efficacy of our T1D program and other discovery programs.

These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry's results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned“Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at Except as otherwise required by law, SAB disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

