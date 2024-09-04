Cybersecurity Book Launch By Dasha Davies And Stealth-ISS Group Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stealth-ISS Group Inc., announces the release of "CYBERSECURITY: IT'S NOT ALL ABOUT TECHNOLOGY," authored by the company's President and CISO, Dasha Davies.

TAMPA, FL, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stealth-ISS Group Inc., a leading name in cybersecurity services, proudly announces the release of "CYBERSECURITY: IT'S NOT ALL ABOUT TECHNOLOGY ," authored by the company's President and CISO, Dasha Davies. This groundbreaking book aims to redefine the cybersecurity landscape for business leaders worldwide and serves as a how-to guide to navigate the unknown of AI, GRC, and cybersecurity from a business strategy perspective.

In a world driven by digital transformations, "CYBERSECURITY-IT'S NOT ALL ABOUT TECHNOLOGY" emerges as a critical guide for top executives and decision-makers. The book explores Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), emphasizing its importance in creating a secure business environment. Through its pages, Dasha Davies emphasizes that effective cybersecurity extends beyond technology and requires implementation of government, risk, and compliance to not only become secure and compliant but also increase customer confidence, revenue, and efficiency in business operations

With the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in business, the book also addresses the hidden risks associated with AI technologies. Readers will find valuable, practical advice on managing these complexities. The book furnishes a plethora of "how-to" strategies aimed at mitigating risks, framed within questions leaders should pose to their IT teams or Managed Service Providers (MSP) teams.

The primary goal of "CYBERSECURITY-IT'S NOT ALL ABOUT TECHNOLOGY" is to empower business owners to use AI, cybersecurity, and GRC to enhance business growth and build customer trust. "This launch is not just about promoting a book-it's about championing a movement toward informed, secure, and prosperous business operations in the digital age. I see it daily when business leaders assume that security technology such as firewalls, endpoint security, MFA, vulnerability scanning, and everything in the cloud will make them secure. With this book, I want to show that there is more to it that they need to consider and how to leverage that to grow their revenue," said Dasha Davies.

Dasha Davies, a cybersecurity and US Navy veteran and respected voice in cybersecurity and AI, previously authored the acclaimed book "BEYOND BINARY: AI AND CYBERSECURITY." Her extensive knowledge and experience are evident as she explains the multifaceted risks associated with AI in business, how it impacts our daily lives, and areas to consider when creating and using AI from an ethical and biased perspective.

"As a business owner myself, I understand the desire to protect and grow your business. While you are focusing on growth, service, and product delivery, managing your staff, and ensuring your IT is operational, this book will show you how to leverage security, GRC, and AI to your benefit to grow, increase customer trust and confidence, and set yourself apart from the competition. It is an-How-to-Guide with check lists, processes, templates and much more. I wanted to provide the business owners and CISOs an actionable roadmap", said Dasha Davies, President/CISO when asked about the reason for publishing this book.

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. distinguishes itself in the cybersecurity landscape by offering tailored and affordable solutions that address the unique challenges of each client. Serving a diverse clientele from small businesses to large enterprises across multiple industries, the company specializes in audit and consulting services, professional engineering services for cybersecurity projects, and offers 24/7 security and incident response as an MSSP to meet client-specific needs and objectives.

This book launch underscores Stealth-ISS's commitment to advancing cybersecurity knowledge and practice among business leaders globally, reinforcing that robust cybersecurity is a crucial element of overall business strategy.



About Stealth-ISS Group® Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Tampa, FL., is a privately-owned Woman-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Cyber Security Consulting with main focus on security, regulatory compliance and risk management. The services are delivered as Security Consulting and Audit, Professional Cyber Security for projects, tool implementation and configuration. Stealth-ISS Group Managed Security Services consisting of US Based 24/7 Security Operations and Incident Response by using advanced technologies to identify, analyze and remediate complex security threats.

Stealth-ISS Group is on the GSA MAS including all Cyber (HACS) SINs, has a NATO BOA, and a candidate C3PAO CMMC company with a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. Stealth-ISS Group was listed on Inc. 500 list in 2018 and 2019 and placed in the Top10 on the VET50 list in 2019.

