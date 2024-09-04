Lalbaugcha Raja To Khetwadi-7 Popular Ganesh Pandals In Mumbai

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mumbai is renowned for its grand and vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Here are seven of the most popular Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in Mumbai

Situated near Lalbaugcha Raja, this pandal is known for its elaborate and innovative themes, often replicating famous temples or landmarks.

Located in Lalbaug, this is arguably the most famous Ganesh pandal in Mumbai. It attracts millions of devotees every year and

is revered for fulfilling its devotees' wishes.

Known as the richest Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, GSB Seva Mandal is famous for its gold and silver idol. The rituals here follow traditional South Indian customs.

Located in the Khetwadi area, this pandal is known for its towering idols and intricate decorations. One of its idols once held the record for being the tallest in Mumbai.

Located in Andheri, this pandal is known for its simplicity and the fulfillment of wishes. It is also famous for its unique themes and decorations each year.

One of the oldest pandals in Mumbai, dating back to 1920, this pandal is known for its large crowds and vibrant processions.

Situated in Girgaon, this pandal is known for its eco-friendly practices, including the use of environmentally friendly materials for the idol and decorations.