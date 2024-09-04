(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Updated Line Includes Driverless Scanners with

Web API for Easy Setup and Maintenance

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As institutions seek to offer business customers more options for streamlined banking, Epson today announced new desktop check scanners that support Remote Deposit Capture (RDC). Built upon the success of the popular TM-S1000 check scanner, the new S1000II and S1000II-NW bring next-generation convenience to meet needs, delivering RDC or for back-office capture solutions. Offering multiple connectivity options and quick scanning in a durable industrial design, the new models are an ideal choice for financial institutions that want to enhance the check processing transaction experience for their customers.

Epson introduces new high-performance desktop check scanners for Remote Deposit Capture.

Epson's new desktop check scanners support Remote Deposit Capture, offer multiple connectivity options, and includes driverless models with Web API for easy setup and maintenance.

"Remote Deposit Capture is widely used across small, medium and large enterprises, enabling financial institutions to allow their clients to scan checks at their locations and instantaneously transmit the electronic copy, providing convenience and more immediate access to funds," said Rahn Rampton, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Building on a legacy of success, these new desktop check scanners bring updated features and future-proofing options with driverless Web API and Ethernet, USB and optional WiFi connectivity."

The S1000II-NW is a driverless scanner featuring Ethernet, USB and optional Wi-Fi® connectivity designed to be future-proof, and the S1000II offers easy USB connectivity. In addition, the S1000II-NW features a Web interface that enables easy and direct setup and maintenance. Both are available in 30- and 60-check-per-minute configurations, the new models quickly capture exceptional-quality images at resolutions up to 200 dpi.

The S1000II and S1000II-NW have a MICR accuracy rate of 99.9% to help ensure successful capture of checks and two exit pockets allow error checks to be segregated from the rest of the batch, minimizing errors and ensuring checks are scanned accurately. Like their predecessors, the new models include built-in franking and electronic endorsement features to further centralize and simplify processing. A durable industrial design delivers optimal efficiency while taking up limited space.

Availability

The Epson TM-S1000II and TM-S1000II-NW are now available through Epson authorized channel partners. The new models come with a two-year limited warranty, with extended service plan options available up to a total of five years of continuous coverage. For additional information, visit .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than

JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit:

epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

