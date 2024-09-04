Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Saudi King Over Passing Of Princess
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a condolence cable on Wednesday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, over the passing of Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Saud. (pickup previous)
