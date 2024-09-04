Parineeti Chopra Says Her Mother Has ‘Exposed Her Kids’ In Her Blog

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra revealed that her mother Reena Chopra exposed her and her brothers in a blog, where she mentioned that her children hate the“selfie stick” she carries.

Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a snippet from her mother's blog, which read:“My kids tell me I'm too touristy for their liking."

"I am that typical person who takes off to distance lands armed with a camera and lots of enthusiasm! Now we have mobile phones that take great pictures so at least that gigantic DSLR doesn't have to be lugged around anymore.”

“I am always also armed with a trusted selfie stick...(fun fact: my children just hate this apparatus and run the moment I whip it out of my bag because that's the one thing they definitely don't want to be seen hanging around with).”

The actress captioned:“Mom trying to expose us (her kids) in her blog.”

Parineeti recently shared a glimpse of her enjoying her time in the UK, and shared a peek into her holiday, as she walks down the London streets with her friend.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress shared a gamut of videos in which she is seen enjoying a lake view in London. She was joined by her friend while strutting by the lake.

Parineeti, who tied the knot with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in 2023, had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She made her acting debut in 2011 romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She was then seen in films such as 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Golmaal Again', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Mission Raniganj'.

Her latest work includes the biographical musical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.