Heavy rains in Pakistan result in death of over 9, including 5 children

(MENAFN) Heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan have resulted in at least nine deaths, including five children, over the past 24 hours, according to reports. The fatalities occurred in two provinces: five in southwestern Balochistan and four in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). a newspaper reported that the latest casualties are due to lightning strikes, roof collapses, and drowning incidents.



Since July 1, Balochistan has experienced significant rain-related fatalities, with 39 people having died, including 19 children, as confirmed by Younus Mengal from the Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Mengal noted that a new spell of rain began on Monday and is expected to continue through late Tuesday, exacerbating the situation.



In KP, the monsoon rains have also caused severe disruptions. Three people were killed when a bus was struck by a landslide, and a minor was killed by lightning in Malakand district. PDMA spokesman Anwar Shahzad reported these incidents, highlighting the widespread impact of the ongoing weather conditions.



The intense rains are linked to monsoon showers and the remnants of Cyclonic Asna, affecting both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. In response to the severe weather, relief and rescue operations are underway, with 11 districts in Balochistan officially declared as calamity zones.

