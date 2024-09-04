Palestinian Health Ministry reports arrival of new shipment of polio vaccine

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of announced the arrival of a new shipment of 350,000 polio vaccine doses in Gaza. This delivery, which was coordinated with the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), marks a critical step in the ongoing vaccination campaign amid the severe Israeli military operations affecting the region. The vaccines have been securely stored in the Ministry's warehouses in Deir al-Balah, and this recent shipment brings the total number of doses received to approximately 1.6 million. This quantity is intended to ensure that all children from birth to ten years old can receive two doses of the vaccine.



Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health reported that the vaccination campaign had entered its third day, with nearly 159,000 children vaccinated on the second day in central Gaza. The campaign, which began on September 1, is scheduled to continue in different regions of Gaza, with Khan Younis being targeted from September 5 to 9, and Gaza City and northern areas from September 9 to 12. The urgency of this campaign has been highlighted by the confirmation of Gaza’s first polio case in 25 years in a 10-month-old child last month.



The first batch of vaccines, totaling 1.26 million doses, was delivered on August 25. The campaign's progress is critical given the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by a severe blockade and continuous military action. The Israeli offensive, which began after an attack by Hamas on October 7 last year, has led to significant casualties and widespread destruction. Local health authorities report over 40,800 deaths and nearly 94,300 injuries, with a severe shortage of essential supplies like food, water, and medicine.



The International Court of Justice has ordered a halt to military operations in Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6. Israel faces accusations of genocide and continues to face international scrutiny over its actions in Gaza. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, the conflict remains ongoing, severely impacting the humanitarian situation in the region.

