Gurmeet Choudhary Flaunts His Style In The 'City Of Light'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Gurmeet Choudhary is on a vacation to Paris, France, and on Wednesday shared colourful glimpses of his holiday.

Gurmeet, who has 4.9 million followers on Instagram, shared a string of pictures in which he can be seen posing in the beautiful markets of Paris.

He is wearing a black sleeveless tee-shirt and white trousers. He has rounded off his dapper look with a black round hat, and white shoes.

Gurmeet has given a glimpse of the architectural beauty of Paris. He also posted a photo of Pont des Arts (Love Lock) bridge.

The post is captioned as: "#paris", followed by a red heart emoji.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: "love you unlimited champ", "Gurruuuuuuuu", "Your beauty has no boundaries",etc.

On the professional front, Gurmeet has been a part of shows like 'Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Punar Vivaah-Zindagi Milegi Dobara'.

He has participated in shows like 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5', 'Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati', 'Nach Baliye 6', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5', and 'Box Cricket League 2'.

The 40-year-old actor has also been a part of films like 'Wajah Tum Ho', 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana', 'Paltan', and 'The Wife'.

Gurmeet last appeared in the action series 'Commander Karan Saxena'. The series is centred around a RAW agent unraveling a high-stakes mystery amidst political intrigue and betrayal.

It also stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in pivotal roles.

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the personal front, he is married to actress Debina Bonnerjee. The couple have two daughters.