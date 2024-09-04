Trump intends to plead not guilty in January 6 case

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, former President Donald announced his intention to plead not guilty to the updated criminal charges against him, which accuse him of obstructing the results of the 2020 presidential election. In a court filing, Trump stated, “I, President Donald J. Trump, the above-named defendant…do hereby waive my right to be present at arraignment and I authorize my attorneys to enter a plea of not guilty on my behalf to each and every count of the superseding indictment.” This formal declaration follows the latest developments in his ongoing battles.



The revised indictment, filed last week by US Special Counsel Jack Smith, refines the original charges in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling concerning immunity. Although the superseding indictment maintains all four of the initial charges against Trump, it excludes specific allegations previously included. Notably, the revised charges do not cover accusations related to attempts by Trump to enlist the Justice Department’s help in advancing his unfounded claims of election fraud.



The changes come in the wake of a Supreme Court decision last month that granted Trump significant immunity from prosecution for his actions linked to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. However, this immunity does not extend to the actions he took while running for office, which are central to the revised indictment. As a result, the focus of the charges has shifted, excluding certain elements previously considered.



Prosecutors and Trump’s legal team are scheduled to convene in court on Thursday for a hearing to discuss the next procedural steps following the Supreme Court's ruling on immunity. This hearing will likely address how the revised indictment will be handled and set the stage for future legal proceedings in this high-profile case.

