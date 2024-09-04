Thousands of Israelis demonstrate in demand for hostage exchange deal with Hamas

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, thousands of took to the streets across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, in a significant demonstration demanding a hostage exchange with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The protests were sparked by frustration over the handling of hostages held by Hamas and were marked by intense calls for action. Demonstrators blocked Begin Road in Tel Aviv, chanting slogans such as, “Whoever abandoned them (the hostages) should bring them back,” and accusing Prime of failing to address the crisis effectively. They also demanded that the hostages be returned alive rather than in coffins.



In Rehovot, a city near Tel Aviv, approximately 1,000 people gathered to show support for the family of Nimrod Cohen, a soldier believed to be held captive in Gaza. This demonstration was focused on demanding Cohen's release. The protests also saw significant gatherings in other locations, including Herzliya, where demonstrators assembled near the residence of Knesset member Yuli Edelstein, and at the Ra’anana Junction on Route 4, where drivers participated in solidarity displays.



The scale of the protests increased following an announcement by the Israeli army regarding the recovery of six deceased captives from Gaza, which intensified public outcry and criticism of the government for its failure to secure a live return through a prisoner swap. Israel's estimate of over 100 hostages being held by Hamas, with some believed to have already been killed, has fueled the urgency of these demonstrations.



Efforts by the US, Qatar, and Egypt to broker a prisoner exchange and cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas have faced significant obstacles. Negotiations have stalled due to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas's conditions for halting the conflict. This deadlock has continued despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in the ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza that began after Hamas's attack on October 7.

