RG Kar Case: Day Before SC Hearing, Trinamool Mounts Pressure On CBI

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 4 (IANS) Ahead of the crucial hearing in the Supreme Court connected to the R.G. Kar rape and murder case scheduled on Tuesday, the Trinamool on Wednesday mounted pressure on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the matter following the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

In a post on X, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh raised four questions pertaining to the progress report which the CBI is supposed to submit to the apex court on Thursday.

According to Ghosh, the CBI should inform the court if arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy is the only accused in the case or there were more people involved in the crime.

Ghosh also demanded the central probe agency to inform the court whether the rape-murder was an isolated case or there was a racket with an ulterior motive involved with the incident.

“The CBI should also inform the court whether they have got any proof of evidence tampering. If yes, what are those proofs. Finally, the CBI should inform the court on the steps taken by it against those who were involved in evidence tampering at the scene of the crime,” Ghosh said.

Political observers see Ghosh's post as a pressure building tactic just before the crucial hearing in the Supreme Court, which to an extent will determine the next course of action by the Trinamool Congress government that is under fire following massive protests on the issue.

They feel the ruling party will try its best to highlight the 'failures' of the central agency in handling the case, which was handed over to the CBI from the Kolkata Police following the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

On Tuesday, the Centre filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking direction to the West Bengal government to extend full cooperation to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deputed at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Centre prayed the apex court to initiate contempt proceedings against the "erring" officials of the Bengal government for“willful non-compliance” with the order passed by the Supreme Court which took up the case suo moto.