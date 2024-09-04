Celina Jaitly Shares Journey Through Grief After Son Shamsher’S Death

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Celina Jaitly shared an emotional note about her late son Shamsher, who would have turned seven on September 10.

Celina took to Instagram, where she shared a montage to remember her son. The clip features the time when Celina was pregnant with her second set of twins, pictures of newborn Shamsher and moments at the grave of her late son.

She wrote:“As baby Arthur's birthday approaches on the 10th of September many different emotions overwhelm me as I remember all that we've been through... All that could have been .... We lost Arthur's twin Shamsher to a hypo plastic heart and this is something that is very difficult to fathom even after 6 years.”

“Arthur often asks of Shamsher and cries for him, he has memories of him he says ( I don't know how though) The older twins Winston Viraaj try to console and make up for Shamsher to little Arthur... They being twins understand his pain better than any one else I guess....”

Celina shared that as parents the pain is different.

“As a mother and as parents our pain is different ... All you mothers and fathers would understand .... Thinking of Shamsher ... With a heavy heart he would have been 7 years old with Arthur.”

The former beauty queen got married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. They became parents to twin boys born in 2012, whom they named Winston and Viraaj. She gave birth to a second set of twin boys Shamsher and Arthur in 2017.

Celina is known for her work in films such as“No Entry”,“Apna Sapna Money Money”,“Money Hai Toh Honey Hai”,“Golmaal Returns” and“Thank You” to name a few.