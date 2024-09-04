Punyam Academy Is Happy To Launch Its New And Affordable Course On Carbon Footprint Project Implementer Training

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy is delighted to Launch Its New E-learning Course on Carbon Footprint Project Implementer Training. To enable the successful implementation of carbon footprint strategies, the course provides thorough knowledge on carbon footprint measurement, and reporting. Topics covered include Net Zero, carbon neutrality, and carbon offsetting.



Punyam Academy's online Carbon Footprint Project Implementer Training course ensures compliance with ISO 14064-2:2019 standards by providing learners with the fundamentals of measuring and reporting carbon footprints at the project level. The language, guidelines, records, and techniques for measuring carbon footprints are all covered in the course. Along with these topics, life cycle analysis, greenhouse gases, greenhouse effect, and global warming potential are covered. The course includes examples and instructions for offsetting carbon emissions as well as topics related to carbon neutrality and offsetting. Because there is a great need for professionals who understand how to execute net zero strategies and minimize carbon footprints, the course is made to assist the project in doing so efficiently and consistently.



The Carbon Footprint Project Implementer Training covers 10 sessions on carbon footprint management, including ISO 14064 overview, carbon footprint management principles, greenhouse emission process terms and definitions, greenhouse gas measurement, quantification and reporting requirements, greenhouse gas documentation, greenhouse gas concept background, life cycle analysis, climate change, improvement plans, a roadmap to net zero, and carbon neutrality and carbon offsetting. The course includes lecture videos, handouts, online exams, and a final exam. Lecture videos provide explanatory audio, handouts are available in PDF format, and an Excel-based calculator kit is provided for quick quantification calculations. The online course includes 10 session exams and one final exam, with participants receiving an auto-generated Carbon Footprint Project Implementer Training Certificate. The certificate can be verified at any time.



Those who are interested in learning more about climate change-related topics such as net zero, carbon neutrality, and carbon offsetting, as well as project proponents, managers, employees, consultants, students, and environmental managers, are the target audience for the course. It is helpful for people in a variety of industries, especially those who are in charge of managing and reporting on carbon footprints at the project level. To know more about, this e-learning course visit here:



A licensed training provider, Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. offers a range of online courses, E-books, PowerPoint presentations, documentation, and KPO services for client and third-party audits. Punyam Academy is a pioneer in e-learning, training, and the certification of ISO and other management system standards. More than 200 courses covering 18 categories, including instrument calibration, risk management, GHG, AI management, food safety officer, SA 8000 auditor, business improvement, and auditor and lead auditor courses on QMS, EMS, OHSAS, Food Safety, IT Security and Services, etc., are offered by Punyam Academy, a top provider of training courses and services. So far, over 9000 students from over 100 countries have finished the courses.





