WFP To Build 59 Water Networks, Assist 8,500 Families In Panjsher

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Food Program will provide food aid to 8,500 families and the Agha Khan Foundation will build 59 clean water networks and canal in five districts of central Panjsher province\.

In a statement, the Panjsher office said a meeting of departments and international organizations was held in the province on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Governor Hafiz Mohammad Agha Hakim said:“Since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA)'s takeover, we have been witnessing continuous developments in Panjshir, but there are not enough”.

He asked the international organizations to help families affected by recent floods, repair destroyed public places and projects, and to address the damage to the people's agricultural lands.

?People's economic situation is weak, but will be able to help them steer out of their problems in the coming winter,” he added.

According to the statement, the World Food Program (WFP) pledged to increase its aid, providing monthly food aid to 8,500 families and providing nutritional supplements to seven health centers for children suffering from anemia and malnutrition.

In this meeting, WFP's representative said the assistance will be increased from 1,500 to 8,500 families and will be provided to these families continuously after a detailed survey in the province.

He assured that in addition to building houses for flood-affected families, they will also provide various assistance to 300 other affected families.

Head of AKF Ashraf Khan assured 59 clean water supply networks and canals will be built in the Shatal Annaba, Rukhha, Has-e-Awal and Parian districts.

Initial works of these projects have been completed and work has been started on some of them.

