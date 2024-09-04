Japan Praises Jordan's Role In Middle East Stability, Supports King Abdullah II's Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tokyo, September 4 (Petra) -- Sasada Takushi, Principal Deputy Director of the First Middle East Division at Japan's of Foreign Affairs, praised the significant efforts of King Abdullah II in stabilizing the Middle East during an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Wednesday.Takushi emphasized that Jordan is a cornerstone of stability in the region, highlighting the importance of the Gaza Support recently hosted by Jordan at the invitation of King Abdullah II and attended by numerous leaders and officials.Japan, Takushi noted, is deeply committed to the peace and stability of the Middle East due to its strategic interests, particularly as most of its crude oil and gas imports come from the region. He remarked on the strategic partnership between Jordan and Japan, which has developed over 70 years of diplomatic relations. This partnership is marked by high-level visits, including King Abdullah II's visit to Japan last year.From 2021 to 2023, Japan provided Jordan with $300 million in development assistance loans. By the end of 2024, Japan plans to offer nearly $100 million in additional financial aid. Takushi emphasized that Japan aims to ease regional tensions and promote stability through diplomatic efforts, leveraging its alliance with the United States and its longstanding friendly relations with Middle Eastern countries, including Jordan.Takushi highlighted Japan's "Corridor for Peace and Prosperity" initiative, a medium- and long-term effort designed to support coexistence and shared prosperity between Israelis and Palestinians. He also addressed Japan's ongoing support for the Palestinian people and its assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).Japan condemns the construction of settlements and considers them illegal, Takushi stated, also expressing disapproval of the recent storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque by settlers. He underscored Japan's support for the two-state solution and stressed the importance of resuming negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.Takushi also reaffirmed Japan's support for the Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.