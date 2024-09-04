Egypt Hosts Arab Stock Exchange Chairperson For Portfolio Egypt 2024 Conference

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The seventh edition of the“Portfolio Egypt 2024” will convene on September 30th, bringing together distinguished Arab participation for discussions on the future of Arab stock markets. The event, themed“Arab Stock Markets: Integration or Competition,” will be held at the Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo.

The conference, organised by Al-Mal GTM in cooperation with the Egyptian Regulatory Authority, Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), and the Egyptian Stock Exchange, features a prominent lineup of speakers, including the chairmen of the stock exchanges of Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan. The opening session will feature addresses from Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance of Egypt;Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Climate Change High LevelChampion for Egypt; Mohamed Farid, Executive Chairperson of the Financial Regulatory Authority, Egypt; Ahmed El-Sheikh, Chairperson of the Egyptian Exchange; and Rami El-Dokan, Secretary General of Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM).

The conference activities will include a special focus on the rapidly growing carbon markets, particularly relevant following their recent activation in Egypt.

Discussions will delve into various aspects of the financial market, including opportunities for integration among Arab markets, essential financial market products and solutions, boosting investments in carbon markets, and examining the role of regional debt markets as key drivers for both local and foreign investments.

Al Mal GTM has extended an invitation to all those interested in the non-banking financial services sector to participate in the conference and register through its website. The conference offers a valuable platform for learning about the latest developments in Arab financial markets and for networking with prominent leaders and experts in the field.