Supply Minister, 10Th Of Ramadan Investors Discuss Food Industry, Private Sector Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sherif Farouk, of Supply and Internal Trade, visited the 10th of Ramadan Investors' Association to explore opportunities for cooperation, attract more investments, and encourage private sector participation.

The meeting was attended by Alaa Nagy, Chairperson of the Holding Company for Food Industries; Ahmed Kamal, Assistant Minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry; and Ahmed Essam, Assistant Minister for Communication and Parliamentary Affairs.

Minister Farouk was welcomed by Samir Aref, Chairperson of the 10th of Ramadan Investors' Association, and Ayman Reda, the Association's Secretary-General.

During the visit, the Minister emphasized the government's current focus on promoting and stimulating investments across all sectors, offering all necessary facilities to investors. This approach aims to strengthen effective partnerships with the private sector in key areas such as internal trade, the food industry, and the commodities exchange, which are vital and dynamic sectors.

Farouk highlighted that this meeting aligns with the Ministry's strategy to discuss and present investment and commercial opportunities to various investors. He noted the ongoing cooperation and coordination between all ministries and relevant entities to support investors and maximize available investment and economic opportunities across Egypt.

The Minister also addressed the supply needs of the 10th of Ramadan City, particularly in establishing new consumer complexes and bakeries based on actual requirements.

During the meeting, Minister Farouk listened to the opinions and suggestions of the investors, particularly those in the food industry. The discussion focused on the challenges and obstacles they face related to supply and food industry operations. The Minister also presented the Ministry's developmental vision, goals, and plans across various sectors.