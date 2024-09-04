KCC showcases Korean cuisine at 44th HACE Hotel Expo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Korean Cultural Center in Egypt (KCC) organized a lecture on Tuesday titled 'Discover the True Flavor of Korea' in collaboration with the Egyptian Chefs Association (ECA), as part of the 44th International Hotel Equipment (HACE Hotel Expo), held at Egypt International Exhibition Center.









The lecture which was presented by the Korean chef Hong Seung-hee, an expert in dietetics, addressed the unique flavors of traditional and modern Korean cuisine. She tackled the Korean food culture, its historical evolution, popular dishes, and the contemporary innovations that continue to shape the culinary landscape. As well, she pointed out that Korean cuisine is known for its unique Flavors, ingredients, emphasis on fermentation, and cooking methods.





Audience and professionals across the hospitality sectors expressed their appreciation for organizing this lecture which offered them an opportunity to learn more about Korean cuisine and culture.





This closing lecture wrapped up the 2024 K-food Academy, which was attended by 120 participants, including public and professional chefs.





Oh Sungho, Director of the Cultural Center, applauded the participation in the HACE -Hotel Expo, saying that it will significantly enhance awareness of Korean cuisine in Egypt.





He added that the KCC will continue its role in enhancing the cultural exchange between the people of the two countries through organizing various cultural events that cover all components of Korean culture.