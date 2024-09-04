US, Pakistan Talk Protection Of Afghan Refugees

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The United States and Pakistan have discussed the protection of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers.

Top diplomats from the two sides also conferred on economic cooperation, security, counterterrorism and regional cooperation.

At a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, US Ambassador Donald Blome discussed 'a broad range of bilateral and regional' issues with Pakistan's Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

In a statement, US Mission spokesperson Jonathan Lalley said the meeting focused on protection of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers.

Neither the US embassy nor the Foreign Office in Islamabad gave further details of the topics discussed between the officials.

Some 25,000 Afghans approved for relocation to the US are still living in Pakistan. Last year, around 700,000 Afghans were sent back to their homeland.

Also on Tuesday, the Sindh Assembly called for the expulsion of all illegal immigrants from the province, branding undocumented aliens as a“burden” on provincial resources.

The members unanimously adopted a motion, which says :“This Assembly is of the opinion that illegal immigrants residing in Sindh be extradited to their countries of origin.”

