Jordan Hands Over Arab Economic Council Presidency, Urges Stronger Inter-Arab Trade

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, September 4 (Petra) – The Secretary-General of the of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Dana Zoubi, led a Jordanian delegation at the senior officials' preparatory meetings for the upcoming Ministerial Economic and Social Council session, set to convene on Thursday at the headquarters of the Arab League.At the commencement of the meeting, Zoubi formally handed over the presidency of the Economic and Social Council to Jumaa Kait, the Assistant Undersecretary for the International Trade Sector in the United Arab Emirates, as the UAE assumed the chairmanship for the 114th session. Zoubi expressed her best wishes for the UAE's success in advancing efforts to enhance Arab economic and social cooperation and integration.In her address on behalf of Jordan during the opening of the preparatory meetings, Zoubi highlighted the Kingdom's efforts during its presidency of the 113th session of the Economic and Social Council. She emphasized Jordan's role in promoting an Arab-centric approach to addressing the economic and social impacts of cross-border crises. This approach included activating integrative frameworks such as the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and the Arab Customs Union.Zoubi noted that these efforts led to several key decisions and recommendations adopted at the Arab Summit held in Bahrain last May. She also expressed optimism about the continuation of Arab cooperation to achieve shared aspirations, particularly in enhancing inter-Arab trade and fostering joint cross-border investments.She underscored the importance of shifting the focus of Arab exports from raw materials to industrial products, as this would increase the value of natural resources, create employment opportunities, reduce production and transportation costs, and boost the industrial sector's contribution to national economic growth.The draft resolutions discussed during the preparatory meetings will be presented to the Economic and Social Council at the ministerial level on Thursday for approval and ratification.