Hydropower Plants In Liberated Areas Reach 270 MW Capacity
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The development of hydroelectric power stations in the rivers of
the Lesser Caucasus mountain range is advancing systematically.
Over the past year, nine new hydropower plants have been
constructed, bringing the total number of operational plants in the
liberated territories to 32, with a combined capacity of 270
MW.
Teymur Abdullayev, head of the Public Relations Center at
"Azerenerji" OJSC, shared this update with journalists,
Azernews reports.
He highlighted that the newly inaugurated "Zar" Small Hydropower
Station, launched on September 2, has a capacity of 4.3 MW, while
the "Toganali" Small Hydropower Station boasts a capacity of 4.1
MW.
Abdullayev emphasized that the commissioning of these plants
significantly enhances the region's "green energy" potential. Both
stations were constructed within a year, incorporating
state-of-the-art technology including modern turbines, generators,
and digital remote control systems. They are integrated into the
country's centralized optical cable network and SCADA system via
24-core fiber-optic cable lines.
The "Zar" and "Toghanali" hydropower plants are expected to
produce up to 25 million kilowatt-hours of green energy annually.
This production will save approximately 5.5 million cubic meters of
natural gas and prevent over 10,000 tons of carbon emissions.
On September 2, President Ilham Aliyev participated in the
inauguration of the "Zar" Hydropower Station in Kalbajar and
remotely opened the "Toghanali" Hydropower Station in the Goygol
district via the SCADA system.
MENAFN04092024000195011045ID1108634668
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.