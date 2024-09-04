Hydropower Plants In Liberated Areas Reach 270 MW Capacity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The development of hydroelectric power stations in the rivers of the Lesser Caucasus mountain range is advancing systematically. Over the past year, nine new hydropower have been constructed, bringing the total number of operational plants in the liberated territories to 32, with a combined capacity of 270 MW.

Teymur Abdullayev, head of the Public Relations Center at "Azerenerji" OJSC, shared this update with journalists, Azernews reports.

He highlighted that the newly inaugurated "Zar" Small Hydropower Station, launched on September 2, has a capacity of 4.3 MW, while the "Toganali" Small Hydropower Station boasts a capacity of 4.1 MW.

Abdullayev emphasized that the commissioning of these plants significantly enhances the region's "green energy" potential. Both stations were constructed within a year, incorporating state-of-the-art technology including modern turbines, generators, and digital remote control systems. They are integrated into the country's centralized optical cable network and SCADA system via 24-core fiber-optic cable lines.

The "Zar" and "Toghanali" hydropower plants are expected to produce up to 25 million kilowatt-hours of green energy annually. This production will save approximately 5.5 million cubic meters of natural gas and prevent over 10,000 tons of carbon emissions.

On September 2, President Ilham Aliyev participated in the inauguration of the "Zar" Hydropower Station in Kalbajar and remotely opened the "Toghanali" Hydropower Station in the Goygol district via the SCADA system.