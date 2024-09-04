Belarus Supports Creation Of Agrarian Town In Azerbaijan's Aghdam
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
An agrarian town is being developed in the village of Kizil
Kangarli in the Aghdam region of Azerbaijan, with the involvement
of Belarusian experts, Azernews reports.
According to the State Urban Planning and Architecture
Committee, Chairman Anar Guliyev was briefed on the progress of the
project during a meeting with a Belarusian delegation led by Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Igor Nazaruk.
The meeting focused on the status of the agrarian town project
and its potential impact on the overall development of settlements
in the Aghdam region. Discussions highlighted the project's role in
revitalizing rural areas and boosting the local economy.
It was emphasized that the existing cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Belarus will be further strengthened by leveraging
Belarus' experience in the restoration of territories liberated
from occupation.
Anar Guliyev noted that the cooperation between the two
countries is highly developed and there are significant
opportunities for the implementation of joint projects based on
advanced practices.
MENAFN04092024000195011045ID1108634666
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.