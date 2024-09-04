عربي


Belarus Supports Creation Of Agrarian Town In Azerbaijan's Aghdam

9/4/2024 5:17:55 AM

An agrarian town is being developed in the village of Kizil Kangarli in the Aghdam region of Azerbaijan, with the involvement of Belarusian experts, Azernews reports.

According to the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, Chairman Anar Guliyev was briefed on the progress of the project during a meeting with a Belarusian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Igor Nazaruk.

The meeting focused on the status of the agrarian town project and its potential impact on the overall development of settlements in the Aghdam region. Discussions highlighted the project's role in revitalizing rural areas and boosting the local economy.

It was emphasized that the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus will be further strengthened by leveraging Belarus' experience in the restoration of territories liberated from occupation.

Anar Guliyev noted that the cooperation between the two countries is highly developed and there are significant opportunities for the implementation of joint projects based on advanced practices.

