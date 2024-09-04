DPA imposes fine of USD33.7M on Clearview AI for constructing illegal database

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) imposed a substantial fine of USD33.7 million on the facial recognition company Clearview AI for constructing an illegal database containing billions of facial images. The DPA revealed that the US-based firm has amassed over 30 billion photos, including those of Dutch citizens, using its advanced artificial intelligence technology. This database has been criticized for its unauthorized collection and use of personal images, which Clearview AI converted into unique biometric codes.



Clearview AI's practices have drawn scrutiny not only for the sheer scale of the data collection but also for its failure to adhere to privacy regulations. The company, which has been used by various US government and law enforcement agencies, did not properly inform individuals about their data being included in the database and denied access to those who requested it. This negligence represents a significant breach of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).



The DPA also stated that companies in the Netherlands utilizing Clearview AI's services will face penalties as well. If Clearview AI fails to comply with the order to cease its illegal activities, it will incur an additional penalty of USD5.6 million. The regulatory body emphasized the need for stringent enforcement to prevent further misuse of such technologies.



Aleid Wolfsen, chairman of the DPA, underscored the importance of maintaining strict boundaries against improper use of technology. “This really shouldn’t go any further; we have to draw a very clear line at incorrect use of this sort of technology,” Wolfsen stated, highlighting the need for rigorous oversight and accountability in data protection.

