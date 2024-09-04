European shares end Tuesday’s session lower

(MENAFN) European stock exchanges ended Tuesday's trading session with notable losses across the board. The STOXX Europe 600 index, which represents around 90 percent of the market capitalization in 17 European countries, fell by 5.1 points, or 0.97 percent, concluding the day at 519.84. This broad-based index reflects the overall downward trend in the European market.



In the UK, the FTSE 100 index experienced a decline of 65 points, or 0.78 percent, ending at 8,298. This drop was mirrored in Germany, where the DAX index fell by 183 points, or 0.97 percent, to close at 18,747. Both indices contributed to the negative performance observed across major European markets.



France's CAC 40 also recorded a decrease, shedding 71 points, or 0.93 percent, to finish at 7,575. Among the major European indices, Italy's FTSE MIB was the hardest hit, losing 457 points, or 1.33 percent, to close at 33,863. This significant drop marked it as the worst performer of the day.



Spain's IBEX 35 saw a decline of 116 points, or 1.02 percent, ending at 11,279. The overall trend across these European stock markets reflects a challenging day for investors, with widespread losses affecting major indices throughout the continent.

