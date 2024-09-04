Iran’s ports of west Hormozgan process over 4.8M tons of goods in 5 months

(MENAFN) During the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to August 21, a total of 4.871 million tons of oil products and non-oil goods were processed at the ports in the west of Hormozgan province, located in southern Iran. Morteza Salari, the director-general of the Ports and Maritime Department of the west of Hormozgan, detailed that out of this total, 2,425,218 tons were oil products and 2,000,446 tons were non-oil goods.



Nationally, the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported that approximately 94,284,476 tons of goods were handled at Iran’s ports during the same period. Specifically, over 10.964 million tons of oil products and 21.291 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at Iranian ports. Conversely, the loading figures were higher, with 32.132 million tons of oil products and 29.896 million tons of non-oil goods being loaded.



In total, the ports managed more than 32.255 million tons of goods unloaded and over 62.029 million tons loaded. Container sector activity also saw an increase, with 1,079,516 TEUs handled, representing a four percent rise from the 1,052,590 TEUs recorded during the first five months of the previous year. This growth underscores the importance of Iran’s ports amid ongoing economic challenges.



The role of Iran’s ports is crucial in the face of U.S. unilateral sanctions, highlighting the need for substantial support and development of port infrastructure. The Iranian government has launched several projects aimed at expanding port capacities and encouraging private investment. The Ports and Maritime Organization has set a goal to attract approximately 300 trillion rials (about USD600 million) in private sector investment by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (late March 2025) to enhance port infrastructure and operational capacity.

