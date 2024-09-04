Nigeria's first private oil refinery introduces gasoline to African market

(MENAFN) Nigeria's first private oil made a significant milestone on Tuesday by introducing its refined products to the local market, marking a new era in the country’s sector. Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Refinery, emphasized the importance of this development for Nigeria and the wider sub-Saharan African region. He highlighted that the introduction of these products is set to enhance the availability of gasoline, addressing a critical need in both Nigeria and its neighboring countries.



Speaking at a ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria’s bustling commercial hub, Dangote underscored the far-reaching impact of this achievement. He noted that the refinery's output would not only provide much-needed relief to Nigerians but also contribute significantly to stabilizing the oil market across sub-Saharan Africa. According to Dangote, this move is expected to ease the longstanding challenges of gasoline scarcity that have plagued the region, particularly in Nigeria.



The refinery boasts a substantial production capacity, capable of processing 650,000 barrels of crude oil each day. This capacity is strategically poised to tackle the persistent issue of gasoline shortages in Nigeria, a country that, despite being one of the largest oil producers globally, has struggled with fuel scarcity. Dangote expressed confidence that the refinery's operations would play a crucial role in ending the long queues that have become a common sight at petrol stations across the nation.



Historically, Nigeria has relied heavily on imported refined gasoline from countries such as the United States due to the failure of its three state-owned refineries. The establishment of this private refinery marks a significant shift in the country's energy landscape. Given that crude oil exports constitute the bulk of Nigeria's national revenue, the refinery's ability to produce and distribute refined products domestically is expected to have a transformative impact on the nation's economy and its energy independence.

