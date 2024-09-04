Maybank Digital Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, And Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Maybank 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of Maybank's technology activities, focusing on its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It provides detailed insights into various Technology initiatives, including partnerships and product launches, highlighting the technology themes, objectives, and benefits of each initiative.
Maybank is a provider of an array of personal banking, wholesale banking, investment banking, private banking, online banking, and insurance products and services. Its personal and wholesale banking product and service portfolio comprises lending solutions such as mortgage loans, trade finance, vehicle and equipment loans, share margin financing, and personal loans; card products such as debit and credit cards; accounts and deposits that include saving accounts, current accounts, cash accounts and Islamic accounts; custody and clearing services; and personal accident plans.
It also provides wealth management services and treasury services, takaful insurance products and other services. The group has an operational presence in Malaysia, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Labuan, Cambodia, the UK, Singapore, Brunei, Hong Kong (China SAR), Thailand, the US, Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Laos, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.
Additionally, the report includes information on Maybank's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, offering a clear picture of the bank's commitment to advancing its technological capabilities. The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Partnership Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
Companies Featured
MediaOne Iress Doxa Holdings International SEI Broadridge Financial Solutions VISA Xero
For more information about this company profile visit
