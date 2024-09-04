Sidra Medicine To Host Precision Medicine And The Future Of Genomics 2024 Summit In December

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Marking a decade of progress in precision medicine, Sidra Medicine, a Qatar Foundation entity, will host the highly anticipated Precision and the Future of Genomics 2024 Summit (PMFG 2024) from Dec. 3-5, 2024, at the Qatar National Center (QNCC) in Doha.

PMFG 2024 will focus on three main pillars: Genomics for All, Precision Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapeutics. It will bring together leading experts, innovators, and stakeholders from around the world to explore the latest advancements in these key areas of personalized healthcare.

CEO of Sidra Medicine, Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, said: "Qatar is at the forefront of precision medicine, thanks to local entities like Sidra Medicine, Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar Foundation, Qatar Precision Health Institute and other partners.

"Our combined efforts highlight pioneering therapies and world-class research that have ultimately positioned Sidra Medicine as an experienced healthcare organization on programs related to genetic and genomic medicine, pediatric rare diseases and precision health.

"I am proud that the PMFG 2024 summit, led by our researchers, will put the spotlight on how far we have come and how we are paving the way for a future where healthcare is tailored to the unique genetic makeup of Arab populations. This will ultimately improve disease prevention, treatment efficacy, and health equity."

Principal Investigator and the lead of the Genetic and Metabolic Disorders Clinical Research Program at Sidra Medicine and Organizing Chair of PMFG 2024, Dr. Ammira Akil, said: "The future of precision medicine in Qatar will be showcased at PMFG 2024, a testament to the power of collaboration. We are bringing together the brightest minds in healthcare, research, technology, and policy to share knowledge, forge partnerships, and drive the next wave of innovation.

"The strong support from the international and national medical and scientific sponsors underscores the significance of this summit in advancing precision medicine and genomics."

Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine, Prof. Khalid Fakhro, said: "Over the past decade, we have witnessed incredible strides in precision medicine, and Sidra Medicine continues to play a critical role in shaping the future of precision health in the Middle East.

"Thanks to our role in establishing a comprehensive well-characterized database of Arab genomic data and disease cohorts we are increasingly becoming a source of knowledge, inspiration and collaboration for healthcare institutes from around the world"

