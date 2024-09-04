Food Safety Testing Market To Reach $44.1 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global food safety testing is experiencing growth primarily owing to increasing consumer awareness about food safety, stringent regulations on food quality, and rising incidences of foodborne illnesses. Consumers are demanding safer and higher-quality food products, leading to greater adoption of testing methods by food manufacturers and suppliers. Additionally, advancements in for rapid and accurate testing are further driving market growth, as they enable quicker detection of contaminants and pathogens in food products. WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Food Safety Testing Market by Type (Pathogen and Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), Chemical And Toxin, Heavy Metals, Radioactivity, Others), Technology (Agar Culturing, PCR-based Assay, Immunoassay-based, Scintillation Counters And Geiger Counters, AAS And ICP-MS/OES and Others), Food Tested (Meat And Meat Product, Seafood, Dairy And Dairy Product, Cereals, Grains, And Pulses, Processed Food and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the food safety testing market was valued at $22.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $44.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2033. Download PDF Brochure:

Prime Determinants of Growth

The prime determinants of growth for the food safety testing market include stringent regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, increasing consumer awareness, and the globalization of the food supply chain. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and USDA enforce strict food safety standards, necessitating regular and thorough testing to prevent contamination and ensure public health. Technological innovations, such as PCR and next-generation sequencing, offer faster and more accurate detection methods, driving market expansion. Moreover, rising consumer awareness about foodborne illnesses and the demand for transparency in food production also fuel market growth. Consumers are increasingly aware about food safety, prompting food producers to adopt advanced testing practices to meet these expectations. In addition, the globalization of the food supply chain has increased the complexity of ensuring food safety, further strengthening the need for comprehensive testing solutions. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $22.5 Billion Market Size in 2033 $44.1 Billion CAGR 7.0

% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Type, Technology, Food Tested, and Region. Drivers Rise in Incidents of Food Contamination and Adulteration Increase in Demand for Organic and Non-GMO Foods Strict Regulations and Standards Opportunities Increased Focus on Food Fraud Detection

Automation in the Food Processing Sector Restraints High equipment cost associated with testing equipment Concerns About False Positives and Negatives

Segment Highlights

By type, the pathogen segment experiences a high demand in the food safety testing market owing to the increasing incidence of foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria. These pathogens pose significant health risks, leading to severe illnesses and even fatalities. Regulatory agencies like the FDA and USDA mandate stringent testing to ensure food safety, driving demand for pathogen detection. Additionally, rising consumer awareness and the globalization of food supply chains further highlight the need for tough pathogen testing to prevent outbreaks and ensure public health

By technology, the PCR-based assay segment is witnessing a high demand owing to real-time polymerase chain reaction. Moreover, polymerase chain reaction is a quick and inexpensive quantitative method for determining the quantity of certain DNA-segments present in samples, which aids in detecting both purposeful and incidental food adulterations caused by biological contaminants. In addition, polymerase chain reaction technology is used extensively throughout the product development process in the agricultural biotechnology sector. The technique is typically used to identify whether a product sample contains genetically modified material as well as to calculate how much of it is contained in a product.

By food tested, the processed segment experiences a high demand as many chemicals are routinely added to processed foods to extend their shelf life and improve flavor & scent. However, the major food producers often include food additives that are bad for health and prohibited by the FDA to improve the food product. Food additives are added to food to enhance flavor, color, and shelf life. In addition, food additives are used in food processing to alter the taste, consistency, and packaging of the meal. To manufacture processed food in the right form, numerous chemicals are added to it. The frequent consumption of these substances adversely affects the health of a person.

Regional Outlook

North America holds the major market share owing to stringent regulatory frameworks, advanced testing infrastructure, and high consumer awareness about food safety. The region benefits from significant healthcare expenditure, a strong presence of key market players, and robust food safety regulations enforced by agencies like the FDA and USDA. The market is expected to continue growing, with ongoing innovations and the expansion of testing capabilities enhancing food safety standards.



Key Players



Eurofins Scientific

AsureQuality Ltd

Bureau Veritas SA

DNV AS

TUV SUD AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ALS Limited

SGS SA Intertek Group plc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global food safety testing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Development:



On August 09, 2023 - ALS Limited strengthened its position as a market leader in food testing services with the acquisition of Proanaliz.

On January 27, 2023 - Eurofins Scientific acquired Linlithgow-based Express Micro Science, one of Scotland's leading analytical testing businesses with expertise across water, chemistry, agriculture, and food microbiology. On September 22, 2022 - TÜV SÜD South Asia, a certification, testing, auditing, inspection and training company and the wholly owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, Germany inaugurated its enhanced, ultra-modern seafood, spices and commodity testing lab in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

