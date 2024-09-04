Warriors Heart Announces 3,000+ Warriors Helped By Their Evidence-Based Treatment Program For National Recovery Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Former Delta Operator Tom Spooner started Warriors Heart exclusively for warriors struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring issues to help prevent the unacceptable average of 22 veteran suicides per day in the U.S.

3,000+ warriors have been helped by Warriors Heart's evidence-based program that is exclusively for military, veterans and first responders struggling with substance abuse, PTSD and co-occurring issues.

The 3 Warriors Heart Founders (L to R: Josh Lannon/CEO, Lisa Lannon, Former LEO, Tom Spooner/US Veteran and President joined forces to provide solutions to the unacceptable problem.

Along with individual and group therapy, group training programs and evidence-based treatment, Warriors Heart offers holistic healing electives on their 500+ acre ranches.

Warriors Heart's clients can choose activities such as wood shop, metal shop, art therapy, fishing, K9 program and fitness (gym, hiking, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, swimming, equine).

In sync with National Recovery Month, Veteran and First Responder Owned Warriors Heart highlights how their 42-day treatment program has helped 3,000+ warriors.

- Tom Spooner, Warriors Heart Founder/President and Former Delta OperatorSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For September's National Recovery Month and National Suicide Prevention Month , Warriors Heart announces that 3,000+ warriors have been helped by their evidence-based treatment program that is exclusively for military, veterans and first responders struggling with substance abuse, PTSD and co-occurring issues. Since opening in 2016, Warriors Heart's 42-day private residential treatment program has been recognized as the #1 warrior healing center in the United States.National Recovery Month started in 1989, and“is a national observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation's strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible,” according to SAMSHA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration).After learning that there is an average of 22 veteran suicides per day and 1 Law Enforcement Officer suicide every 17 hours in the U.S., the 3 Warriors Heart Founders joined forces to provide solutions to the unacceptable problem. CEO/Founder Josh Lannon, Former Law Enforcement Officer/Founder Lisa Lannon, and U.S. Army Veteran (Master Sergeant, Former Delta Operator) and Warriors Heart Founder/President Tom Spooner opened Warriors Heart over eight years ago in Bandera, Texas, outside San Antonio, and recently opened a second location in Milford, Virginia (near Richmond).“With alarming studies that show more veterans die from suicide versus combat, Warriors Heart's team is dedicated to providing new tools and life skills to warriors to help rebuild their lives,” explains Tom Spooner, Warriors Heart Founder/President and U.S. Army Veteran with 21 years of service. According to Brown University's Cost of War Project Study (2021),“An estimated 7,057 service members have died during military operations since 9/11, while suicides among active duty personnel and veterans of those conflicts have reached 30,177 - that's more than four times as many.” (Source: NPR, ).As the first and only private and accredited treatment center in the U.S. that exclusively serves military, veterans and first responders, Warriors Heart's licensed clinicians work with clients to stabilize the addiction first, which may be in Detox. Once the drugs (prescription and illicit drugs) and/or alcohol are out of the individual's system, Warriors Heart treats the primary diagnosis of substance use disorders, along with co-occurring psychological disorders, and mild TBI, post-traumatic stress, unresolved grief/loss, and moral injury.Using evidence-based treatments (EBT) shown by science to be effective, the program is customized based on the individual's needs. Examples of EBT used at Warriors Heart include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing).Along with individual and group therapy, group training programs and evidence-based treatment, Warriors Heart offers holistic healing electives on their 500+ acre ranches. Clients can choose activities such as wood shop, metal shop, art therapy, fishing, K9 program and fitness (gym, hiking, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, swimming, equine). These electives give warriors new skills, replace bad habits with good ones, and provide reflection time to process their personal recovery journey.Warriors Heart's holistic healing modalities are supervised by licensed professionals, and include therapeutically constructed activities. These clinicians are on-site, in addition to the medical team. The team includes licensed LPC's (Licensed Professional Counselor), LCSW's (Licensed Clinical Social Workers) and LCDC's (Licensed Clinical Dependency Counselor) professionals who have experience working with warriors.Warriors Heart's vision is the“Bring 1 Million Warriors Home” in an environment that feels like the opposite of a hospital. And 100% of the staff are part of the warrior community, either as a warrior or have a loved one who is a warrior. Warriors do not like going into hospital environments, and it could trigger the Warrior's trauma. So Warriors Heart was designed to feel like a“home” with suite-like rooms, a private chef who cooks healthy meals, healing modalities and a ranch setting with open-space.ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for“warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, MeRT (brain treatment) and Aftercare. 