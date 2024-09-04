FUJIFILM Launches Standardised Basic Colonoscopy Training Course In 16 Countries Across The Growth Emerging Markets (GEM) Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RATINGEN, Germany, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe GmbH is proud to announce the launch of its eagerly anticipated standardised Basic Colonoscopy Training Course in 16 countries across the Growth Emerging Markets (GEM) region. This new course aims to provide healthcare professionals in different regions with the same high quality experience.

Following the successful introduction of the EndoRunner, the distribution of the state-of-the-art mikoto colon simulator and the launch of the EndoGel ESD training simulator, the standardised Basic Colonoscopy Training Course in the Growth Emerging Markets (GEM) region is the next step in FUJIFILM's commitment to provide global quality training with a local impact, conveniently delivered to participants' doorsteps in order to continuously improve patient outcomes.

This intensive 2-day course utilises the innovative mikoto colon simulator, ensuring that participants receive hands-on training with the most advanced simulation tools available.

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is working closely with FUJIFILM Middle East and FUJIFILM Healthcare Turkey to bring the Basic Colonoscopy Training Course to the following countries from September 2024: Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Lithuania, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Rwanda, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

To further enhance the effectiveness of the training, participants are provided with pre- and post-course surveys to evaluate their learning experience. This valuable feedback will help to continually improve and tailor this training programme to meet the specific needs of healthcare professionals.

The courses will be led by Prof Mostafa Ibrahim, a renowned expert in the field of medical education who is the founder of the Egypt-based ROEYA Training Center, a PhD from the Université Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium and a Professor of Gastroenterology and Endoscopy in Cairo, Egypt. Prof Ibrahim will be present at each course, along with an expert from each course country, to ensure that participants receive the highest level of expertise and guidance.

"We are delighted to be launching the Basic Colonoscopy Training Course in 16 countries across the Growth Emerging Markets (GEM) region," said Prof Mostafa Ibrahim. "With this comprehensive training programme, we aim to equip healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to provide the best possible care to their patients. FUJIFILM's commitment to global education and training is truly commendable and I am honoured to be part of this journey".

About FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe

After the acquisition of Hitachi's diagnostic imaging business in 2021, the European headquarters of FUJIFILM's Medical Systems Business Unit became FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe in 2023 to maximise the value of the combined product portfolio. Alongside the formation of the new strategic regional headquarter, various local FUJIFILM subsidiaries followed the way of forming dedicated Healthcare entities with the aim of bringing together knowledge, passion and inspiration to create increased value for customers. More than 1.500 employees strive to support Healthcare Professionals in improving patients' quality of life by developing the most comprehensive and innovative med-tech solutions portfolio derived from FUJIFILM's core competence in medical imaging. For more information, please visit: fujifilm.com.

