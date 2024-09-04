عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zar SHP To Contribute To Region's Green Energy Potential

Zar SHP To Contribute To Region's Green Energy Potential


9/4/2024 3:09:30 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The "Zar" Small Hydropower plant (SHP) will significantly enhance the region's green energy potential.

Azernews reports that this was stated during a media tour organized in the Kalbajar district, where journalists were introduced to the 4.3 MW "Zar" SHP built on the Zar River by "Azərenerji" OJSC.

The media representatives were familiarised with the conditions created at the SHP and provided with detailed information about the plant.

It is noteworthy that on September 2, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the 4.3 MW "Zar" Small Hydropower Plant in the Kalbajar district and inaugurated the 4.1 MW "Toghanali" SHP, newly built in the Goygol district, via the SCADA system.

MENAFN04092024000195011045ID1108634085


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search