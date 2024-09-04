Zar SHP To Contribute To Region's Green Energy Potential
Fatima Latifova
The "Zar" Small Hydropower plant (SHP) will significantly
enhance the region's green energy potential.
Azernews reports that this was stated during a
media tour organized in the Kalbajar district, where journalists
were introduced to the 4.3 MW "Zar" SHP built on the Zar River by
"Azərenerji" OJSC.
The media representatives were familiarised with the conditions
created at the SHP and provided with detailed information about the
plant.
It is noteworthy that on September 2, President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the 4.3 MW "Zar" Small
Hydropower Plant in the Kalbajar district and inaugurated the 4.1
MW "Toghanali" SHP, newly built in the Goygol district, via the
SCADA system.
