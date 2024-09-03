Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market Size To Worth USD 315.56 Million By 2033 L CAGR Of 17.06%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Medical Telepresence Robots Size was Valued at USD 65.32 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Medical Telepresence Robots Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 315.56 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered:InTouch (Teladoc Health), iRobot Corporation, Anybots Inc., Awabot, Double Robotics, VGo Communications, Revolve Robotics, Suitable Technologies, Xenex Disinfection Services, Omron Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Aethon, Cyberdyne Inc., SoftBank Robotics, Keenon Robotics, and Others Key vendors.

New York, United States , Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market Size is to Grow from USD 65.32 Million in 2023 to USD 315.56 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.06% during the projected period.









Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Medical telepresence robots are sophisticated gadgets that allow healthcare personnel to engage with patients or medical teams through remote means. These robots, which are equipped with speakers, cameras, microphones, and displays enable physicians to work remotely, conduct virtual consultations, and conduct rounds. The fundamental advantage of medical telepresence robots is their capacity to provide specialized care in rural or underserved locations, increasing accessibility and decreasing the need for travel. By reducing direct contact which is critical during disease outbreaks they also enhance patient safety. However, there are some downsides. Certain medical institutions may find the high cost of acquisition and upkeep to be unaffordable. Technical concerns, such as network problems and software errors, can influence the functionality of these medical robots.

Browse key industry insights spread across 231 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Stationary, Mobile), By Body (Sensor, Power Source, Control Systems), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

Buy Now Full Report:

The mobile segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global medical telepresence robots market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global medical telepresence robots market is divided into stationary, and mobile. Among these, the mobile segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global medical telepresence robots market during the projected timeframe. The enhanced flexibility, interactive care, and technological advancements of the mobile medical telepresence robots are all factors boosting the segment's growth shortly.

The sensors segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global medical telepresence robots market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the body, the global medical telepresence robots market is divided into sensors, power sources, and control systems. Among these, the automatic verifier segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global medical telepresence robots market during the projected timeframe. Due, to the application of advanced sensors, the ability to handle complex tasks, and technological improvement will propel the growth of this segment. The diverse applications, enhanced efficiency, and high patient management by the hospitals will propel the growth of this segment.

The hospital segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global medical telepresence robots market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the global medical telepresence robots market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and rehabilitation centers. Among these, the hospital segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global medical telepresence robots market during the projected timeframe. Due to the diverse applications, enhanced efficiency and high patient management of the hospitals will boost the growth of the segment

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global medical telepresence robots market over the projected timeframe .

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global medical telepresence robots market over the predicted timeframe. The region is at the junction of highly developed communication networks and easily available high-speed internet. the region's advanced healthcare system, high healthcare expenditure, and widespread adoption of telepresence medical robots are the factors that will drive the growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global medical telepresence robots market during the projected timeframe. The increased healthcare investments, telemedicine growth, and the pandemic influence are the factors that will contribute to the growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global medical telepresence robots market include InTouch Health (Teladoc Health), iRobot Corporation, Anybots Inc., Awabot, Double Robotics, VGo Communications, Revolve Robotics, Suitable Technologies, Xenex Disinfection Services, Omron Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Aethon, Cyberdyne Inc., SoftBank Robotics, Keenon Robotics, and Others key vendors.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Bomet County collaborated with World Tele-Health (WTI) to launch telemedicine robots in Longisa County Referral Hospitals and other healthcare facilities in Kenya.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global medical telepresence robots market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market, By Type



Stationary Mobile

Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market, By Body



Sensor

Power Source Control Systems

Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market, By End-User



Hospitals

Clinics Rehabilitation Centers

Global Medical Telepresence Robots Market, Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Burn Care Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Advanced Dressing, Biologics, Traditional Burn Care Products, and Others), By Depth of Burn (Minor Burns, Partial Thickness Burns, Full Thickness Burns), By Cause (Thermal Burns, Electrical Burns, Radiation Burns, Chemical Burns, Friction Burns), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Diabetes Associated Ophthalmic Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Devices, Drugs), By Application (Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy, Eye Allergy & Infection, Dry Eye Syndrome, Diabetic Associated Macular Degeneration, Cataract, Uveitis), By End-Use (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Ophthalmic Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Dentures Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Acrylic Dentures, Flexible Dentures, Ceramic Dentures, Metal Dentures), By Type (Complete, Partial), By End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Biohacking Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Supplements, Wearables, Smart Drugs, and Implants (Chips)), By Application (Genetic Engineering, Diagnosis and Treatment, Drug Testing, and Forensic Science), By End-Use (Research & Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Forensic Laboratories, and Hospitals & Clinics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter