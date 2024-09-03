Cabinet Reviews Outcomes Of Kuwait-UAE Joint Cmte Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's cabinet convened its regular weekly meeting at Bayan Palace on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad to discuss the results of visit of Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya to the UAE.

Al-Yahya briefed the meeting on the deliberations of the fifth session of the Kuwait-UAE joint committee, co-chaired by him and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu-Dhabi yesterday.

During the joint committee meeting both sides signed a number of agreements and MoUs on cooperation in several vital areas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji said following the cabinet meeting.

Al-Yahya also apprised the cabinet of the results of his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan which focused on ways to strengthen the bilateral ties in all areas and enhance the joint action among the GCC member states.

During his visit, Al-Yahya inaugurated the new premises of Kuwait Embassy in Abu Dhabi in the presence of UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On her part, Minister of Public Works Dr. Nourah Al-Mashan briefed the cabinet on the results of the recent visit to Kuwait by a Chinese delegation which focused on the implementation of agreements on mega projects, including the construction and operation of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

The Port, part of a gigantic regional project, aims to create an international trade hub in keeping with the Sovereign instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Al-Mousherji pointed out.

On the preparations for the 2024-2025 school year, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Education Dr. Nader Abdullah Mohammad Al-Jallal gave a presentation on the rehabilitation and maintenance of schools countrywide.

He also briefed the cabinet on the measures made by various panels to ensure provision of qualified teaching staff and books as well as the selection of a number of catering companies in collaboration with the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN).

Regarding the efforts to protect environment, the cabinet tasked the Environment Public Authority to work with the Fatwa (Legal Advice) and Legislation Dept. to toughen penalties for any infringement on nature reserves pursuant to the provisions of Act 42 (2014) and Act 99 (2015).

The cabinet congratulated the Kuwaiti athlete Faisal Al-Rajehi on winning the bronze medal of the men's 5000m race - T54, at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Saturday. (end) tab