AMD Appoints AI Industry Veteran Keith Strier To Expand Global AI Capabilities And Engagements

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that Keith Strier has joined the company as senior vice president of global AI markets. Strier has more than 30 years of experience in strategic business and development, technical engineering and enabling responsible AI deployments. He most recently served as vice president of worldwide AI initiatives at NVIDIA, with responsibility for expanding commercial engagements with foreign governments. At AMD, he will be responsible for expanding the company's AI vision, driving new ecosystem capabilities and accelerating strategic AI engagements globally across public and private sectors. He reports to AMD Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Mark Papermaster.



“Keith is an excellent addition to our leadership team, bringing deep market expertise and extensive network of relationships that will significantly strengthen our AI engagements globally,” said AMD Chair and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su.“His extensive experience and proven track record acting as a trusted advisor to countries and companies uniquely positions him to help accelerate adoption of AMD-powered solutions to meet the growing demand for AI.”



“I am honored to join AMD at this pivotal moment,” said Strier.“Since contributing to the first national AI plans in 2017, my mission has been to unlock the full potential of AI. My goal is to make the transformative power of AI more accessible and inclusive for people around the world, and I am excited about the clear opportunity to advance this mission at AMD.”



Prior to Nvidia, Strier served as the first global AI leader for EY, where he guided Fortune 500 and public sector customers on AI deployments, and was also the first global chief digital officer for Deloitte. He sits on multiple global AI policy and advisory boards, including the U.S. National AI Advisory Committee (NAIAC). He also served as Founding Chair of the AI Compute and Climate Expert Group for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), where he was instrumental in developing the blueprint for building domestic computing capacity to guide strategy and investment into sovereign AI infrastructure.



Strier earned a bachelor of science with honors from Cornell University and a juris doctorate from the New York University School of Law.

