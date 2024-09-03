Safadi Urges Support For UNRWA To Continue Refugee Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 3 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Tuesday discussed with Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), the agency's critical role in supporting Palestinian refugees.During the meeting, Safadi and Lazzarini underlined the importance of sustained and support from the international community to ensure that can continue providing essential services to refugees.Safadi condemned Israeli measures against UNRWA, as violations of international law that demand immediate global action.Safadi also stressed that UNRWA's central role is "irreplaceable" by any entity, particularly in the Gaza Strip, amid Israel's continued aggression gainst the Palestinian population.The discussion also went over preparations for the upcoming ministerial meeting to support UNRWA, which Jordan, in partnership with Sweden, will host on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly later this month, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.Lazzarini expressed gratitude for Jordan's ongoing support of UNRWA's humanitarian efforts, particularly in the Gaza Strip.Furthermore, he highlighted the Kingdom's role in drumming up international support to enable the agency to fulfill its mandate and continue providing vital services to more than 5.9 million Palestinian refugees across its five areas of operation.