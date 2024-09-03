Rigaku: Novel Electron Density Topography Technology To Reveal Biological Macromolecules' Properties

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Rigaku Corporation, a Rigaku Holdings Group company and global partner for X-ray analysis from Lab to Fab (headquarters: Akishima, Tokyo; president and CEO: Jun Kawakami; "Rigaku"), has developed a called Electron Density Topography (“EDT”), patents pending. The new clarifies the structure and dynamic characteristics of biological macromolecules, including antibodies, protein complexes, and virus particles, in solution.

EDT enables direct observation of biological macromolecules in solution, reducing artifacts resulting from measurement conditions. EDT is anticipated to improve the R&D processes for innovative biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibody-based therapies and advanced drug delivery systems.

EDT provides information about the overall shape, molecular characteristics and internal structure of biological macromolecules from the distribution of electrons that determines a molecule's chemical properties. EDT has also enabled direct observation of the electron density of biological macromolecules without prior information about the samples.

In drug discovery, there is a clear need to determine at the early stages of development whether a drug has the expected structure and desired characteristics to optimize resources. EDT is a technology that meets this requirement and is expected to be used in basic research and development for biopharmaceuticals such as antibody drugs.

The first instrument with EDT capabilities will be deployed at Rigaku's Life Science Laboratory, a facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in Q4 2024.

Rigaku is committed to expanding its operations in the life sciences field, strengthening its presence to drive further innovation in collaboration with customers.

About The Rigaku Group

Since its establishment in 1951, the engineering professionals of the Rigaku group have been dedicated to benefiting society with leading-edge technologies, notably including in its core fields of X-ray and thermal analysis. With a market presence in over 90 countries and some 2,000 employees from 9 global operations, Rigaku is a solution partner in industry and research analysis institutes. Our overseas sales ratio has reached approximately 70% while sustaining an exceptionally high market share in Japan. Together with our customers, we continue to develop and grow. As applications expand from semiconductors, electronic materials, batteries, environment, resources, energy, life science to other high-tech fields, Rigaku realizes innovations“To Improve Our World by Powering New Perspectives.”

