Flow Of Tourists From Azerbaijan To Dubai Increases Significantly Post-Visa Abolition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The abolition of the visa between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last summer has notably bolstered tourism between the two nations. In 2023 alone, the flow of Azerbaijani tourists to Dubai rose by 69 percent compared to 2022, as highlighted at an event organized by the Dubai and Tourism Department in Baku. This growth trajectory has continued into 2024, with a 62 percent rise in numbers in the first half of the year relative to the same period in 2023, as stated by Shahab Shayan, Regional Director for International Operations in the Asia-Pacific region of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.

Commitment to strengthening bilateral ties:

This impressive rise not only underscores Dubai's growing appeal among Azerbaijani travelers, demonstrates the positive impact of streamlined travel regulations and additionally shows how much the bilateral ties have improved over the past few years. The direct flight connections between Dubai and Baku have further reinforced the tourism links between the two cities. This improved accessibility has contributed to Dubai's enhanced status as a preferred destination for Azerbaijani tourists. The current collaboration between Azerbaijan and the UAE in the tourism sector reflects a deepening of ties and mutual interest in fostering economic and cultural exchanges. The deepening cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan is particularly evident in the tourism sector. Dubai views Azerbaijan as an emerging market with significant potential, further underscoring the strengthening ties between the two regions. Shayan emphasized that Dubai's ongoing improvements in tourism infrastructure and its unique offerings are designed to provide unforgettable, comfortable, and safe experiences for Azerbaijani travelers.

"Dubai's appeal as a tourist destination continues to grow globally. In 2023, Dubai welcomed a record 17.15 million foreign tourists, and this growth has persisted into 2024, with 9.31 million international visitors between January and June, marking a 9 percent increase over the previous year. For tourists from Azerbaijan and worldwide, Dubai's historical and cultural sites, vibrant bazaars, and unique entertainment options serve as major attractions."

In addition, the UAE's cruise tourism sector is also gaining traction, with eight cruise liners currently offering itineraries that include Dubai. This development delivers another avenue for tourists, including those from Azerbaijan, to explore Dubai and the UAE's broader offerings. Notably, Dubai's achievements have been recognized globally, with the city securing the top spot in the "Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards" as the best tourist destination for three consecutive years.

Additionally, new attractions, such as the Real Madrid World theme park, which opened in collaboration with Real Madrid and Dubai Parks and Resorts, exemplify Dubai's commitment to innovation and entertainment. This development aligns with the Dubai Economic Program (D33), which aims to double the UAE's GDP by 2033."

Closing

The visa abolition between Azerbaijan and the UAE has proven to be a stimulus for increased tourism and strengthened bilateral relations. With Dubai's continued investment in tourism infrastructure and its strategic initiatives to attract global visitors, the emirate is well-positioned to maintain its status as a leading global leisure and entertainment destination. This positive trajectory in tourism not only benefits Dubai but also enhances the economic and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and the UAE.