Flow Of Tourists From Azerbaijan To Dubai Increases Significantly Post-Visa Abolition

Akbar Novruz
The abolition of the visa Regime between Azerbaijan and the
United Arab Emirates (UAE) last summer has notably bolstered
tourism between the two nations. In 2023 alone, the flow of
Azerbaijani tourists to Dubai rose by 69 percent compared to 2022,
as highlighted at an event organized by the Dubai Economy and
Tourism Department in Baku. This growth trajectory has continued
into 2024, with a 62 percent rise in tourist numbers in the first
half of the year relative to the same period in 2023, as stated by
Shahab Shayan, Regional Director for International Operations in
the Asia-Pacific region of Dubai's Department of Economy and
Tourism.
Commitment to strengthening bilateral ties:
This impressive rise not only underscores Dubai's growing appeal
among Azerbaijani travelers, demonstrates the positive impact of
streamlined travel regulations and additionally shows how much the
bilateral ties have improved over the past few years. The direct
flight connections between Dubai and Baku have further reinforced
the tourism links between the two cities. This improved
accessibility has contributed to Dubai's enhanced status as a
preferred destination for Azerbaijani tourists. The current
collaboration between Azerbaijan and the UAE in the tourism sector
reflects a deepening of ties and mutual interest in fostering
economic and cultural exchanges. The deepening cooperation between
the UAE and Azerbaijan is particularly evident in the tourism
sector. Dubai views Azerbaijan as an emerging market with
significant potential, further underscoring the strengthening ties
between the two regions. Shayan emphasized that Dubai's ongoing
improvements in tourism infrastructure and its unique offerings are
designed to provide unforgettable, comfortable, and safe
experiences for Azerbaijani travelers.
"Dubai's appeal as a tourist destination continues to grow
globally. In 2023, Dubai welcomed a record 17.15 million foreign
tourists, and this growth has persisted into 2024, with 9.31
million international visitors between January and June, marking a
9 percent increase over the previous year. For tourists from
Azerbaijan and worldwide, Dubai's historical and cultural sites,
vibrant bazaars, and unique entertainment options serve as major
attractions."
In addition, the UAE's cruise tourism sector is also gaining
traction, with eight cruise liners currently offering itineraries
that include Dubai. This development delivers another avenue for
tourists, including those from Azerbaijan, to explore Dubai and the
UAE's broader offerings. Notably, Dubai's achievements have been
recognized globally, with the city securing the top spot in the
"Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards" as the best tourist
destination for three consecutive years.
Additionally, new attractions, such as the Real Madrid World
theme park, which opened in collaboration with Real Madrid and
Dubai Parks and Resorts, exemplify Dubai's commitment to innovation
and entertainment. This development aligns with the Dubai Economic
Program (D33), which aims to double the UAE's GDP by 2033."
Closing
The visa abolition between Azerbaijan and the UAE has proven to
be a stimulus for increased tourism and strengthened bilateral
relations. With Dubai's continued investment in tourism
infrastructure and its strategic initiatives to attract global
visitors, the emirate is well-positioned to maintain its status as
a leading global leisure and entertainment destination. This
positive trajectory in tourism not only benefits Dubai but also
enhances the economic and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and the
UAE.
