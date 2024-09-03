Tripura Police, BSF Hand Over Bullet-Ridden Body Of Girl To B'deshi Authorities

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Sep 3 (IANS) Tripura and the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday formally handed over the body of a minor girl found with bullet wounds along the India-Bangladesh border in northern Tripura to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) authorities.

The body of the girl, likely 16-year-old, was found by the BSF troopers on Monday during routine patrolling from near the Laitapura Border Outpost (BOP) in Kailashahar in Tripura's Unakoti district.

A police officer said that after the recovery of the body, a post-mortem was conducted at the district hospital in Kailashahar.

“After the autopsy, the girl's father from Bangladesh identified her body. We have handed over the body to BGB and Bangladesh Police,” the officer told the media.

Sources said the girl was part of a large group of people who were trying to flee from Bangladesh and enter the Indian territory illegally on Monday.

The teenager died from a bullet wound. However, on which side of the border the bullet was fired still remains a mystery.

As per preliminary investigation, the girl was a resident of Juri area under Kulaura police station in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district.

Some media reports claimed that the girl was shot by BGB troopers when she was illegally entering the Indian territory.

In recent months, over 300 Bangladesh nationals who had illegally crossed the border have been arrested by various security agencies, including the BSF in Tripura.