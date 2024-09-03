First-Ever Historical TV Series On Atabay State Set To Come To Screen

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
AzTV is set to air the first historical multi-part television
film about the Atabay state in Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
Titled "Atabey: Shamsaddin Eldaniz", the series is highligjted
on the official page of the projec "Atabey: Shamsaddin Eldaniz".
The film depicts the 12th century, a significant era in
Azerbaijan's history marked by state formation, military successes,
and cultural renaissance.
The project focuses on two prominent historical figures: the
founder of the Atabay state Shamsaddin Eldaniz and his spouse
Momina Khatun. The image of Shamsaddin Eldaniz is embodied by the
world-famous fighter and kickboxer Zabit Samadov, and Momina Khatun
is played by People's Artist Mehriban Zeki.
The cast also includes Honored Artist Bakhruz Vagifoghlu
(Muhammad Jahan Pehlavan), Honored Artist Salam Ismayilov (Sheikh
Imad), Samir Gulamov (Ganjar), Tural Akhmed (Arslan Shah), Ilgar
Mehdi (Gara Sungur), Ilgar Musayev (Jandar Chavly), Gunay Ahmad
(Lachin), Jala Hasanli (Zibeida Khatun), Orkhan Sadikhzade (George
I of Georgia), Mila Bekova (spouse of George I of Georgia), Honored
Cultural Worker Karam Hadizade, Mithun Babayev, Rashad Kasamanli,
Turkay Jafarli and others.
The first season will consist of 24 episodes of the film, while
the subsequent season, titled "The Rising Sun of Turan," will also
comprise 24 episodes, which showcase the reign of the Atabey state
figures Muhammad Jahan Pahlavan and Gizil Arslan.
The series, produced by Şahdağfilm, a collaboration of film
professionals from Azerbaijan and Turkiye, will be directed by
Mejit Guven, with Ercan Işık as the director of photography.
The project is being implemented in partnership wth the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, alongside a group of specialists from
the Institute of History of Azerbaijan National Academy.
The film project will also feature the images of such
outstanding historical figures as Nizami Ganjavi, Nasreddin Tusi,
Ajami Nakhchivani, Sultan Sanjar and others.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108631329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.