Verkhovna Rada Of Ukraine Appeals To G7 To Support Ukraine In Countering Russia's Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada adopted an appeal to the parliaments and of G7 countries regarding their further support for Ukraine in countering the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Zhelezniak noted that 317 People's Deputies supported VR Resolution No

11537.

"On behalf of the Ukrainian people, the Verkhovna Rada calls on international partners to demonstrate unity and determination in protecting the goals and principles of the UN Charter and to oppose the criminal actions of the Russian Federation aimed at destroying Ukraine as a state, undermining the global security architecture and dividing the international community," the appeal says

Ukraine also calls on G7 countries to oppose the aggressor state's attempts to "legitimize" its brazen violations of the UN Charter, recognizing Ukraine's right to fight against armed aggression until the full restoration of its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized state borders.

Parliamentarians also call on promoting UN member active participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula.

Also, the appeal emphasized on the need to consolidate efforts to provide Ukraine with financial and economic assistance, in particular in restoration of its energy infrastructure facilities, as well as humanitarian aid, to intensify efforts to provide Ukraine with military assistance, including shortening the terms of its arrival in Ukraine.

The appeal contains a call to remove all restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range Western-made weapons to launch strikes against all legitimate military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation and to increase political-diplomatic and sanctions pressure on the leadership of Russia.

As reported, 32 countries joined the G7 Vilnius Declaration on Security Guarantees for Ukraine.